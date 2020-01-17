Image caption Holly Strawbridge denied supplying a Class A drug and child cruelty

A mother who gave her son prescription drugs that led to his death has been jailed for 10 years.

Tyler Peck, 15, was found dead at his mother Holly Strawbridge's home the morning after a drugs binge in February last year.

Strawbridge, 34, of Salcombe in Devon, was found guilty last year of supplying Class A drugs to another child under 16 and two counts of child cruelty.

Tyler died from an overdose of morphine drug Oramorph and Gabapentin.

Social workers described him in court as a "bright, thoughtful and caring young man".

Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Tyler Peck was found dead at his mother's house in Salcombe

Sentencing Strawbridge at Plymouth Crown Court, Judge Paul Darlow said she was guilty of "wilful ill-treatment" of her son and "condoned" his drug taking.

He said she was "either defensive, obstructive or undermining" of social workers who offered help.

Judge Darlow went on to say it was "callous and unreasonable" to blame two 15-year-olds, who were with her and Tyler on the night of the drugs binge, for what happened.

Det Insp Ian Ringrose said Strawbridge had "total disregard for the safety of young people" including her son and "that led to the ultimate tragedy of the loss of life".

He praised Tyler's friends for coming forward with evidence, which was "traumatic" for them, about what happened on the night.

A memorial garden in Tyler's memory is being put together at his former school, Dart Academy near Totnes.

Tyler Peck timeline: