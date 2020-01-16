Image caption A train service from Exmouth to Paignton was damaged by sea debris

A passenger has been left injured after a wave hit a coastal railway train, smashing a window.

Great Western Railway's (GWR) 10:57 GMT service from Exmouth to Paignton, in Devon, was damaged by "sea debris" as it travelled along the coast.

Paramedics were called to Dawlish Railway Station at midday and treated one patient for a minor injury.

GWR said the damaged carriage had been taken out of service and all lines have reopened.

Disruption was expected until 15:45.

The Met Office predicts it will be windy, especially along the coast where severe gales are expected.

One passenger posted a video on Twitter showing conditions from a train on the line.

A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: "We were called to Dawlish station at 12:00 today following reports that a wave had smashed a train window.

"One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries."