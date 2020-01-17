Image copyright Paul Greaves/Devon Live Image caption It happened in St John's Lane in Bovey Tracey

A man has died in a possible industrial incident involving a skip in Devon.

Officers were called to St John's Lane in Bovey Tracey at 13:30 GMT to reports of someone under a skip, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A statement said a man in his 30s was declared dead at the scene.

The force added that his next of kin and the Health and Safety Executive had been informed. A cordon is in place and inquiries at the scene are ongoing.