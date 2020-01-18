Image copyright Family picture Image caption David Lambert went missing after saying he was going for a walk

Police searching for a vulnerable missing man have found a body.

David Lambert, 79, went missing from Georgeham in north Devon on Friday at 10:00 GMT after saying he was going for a walk.

Police said he may appear confused as he suffers from short-term memory loss and confusion.

A spokesman for the Devon and Cornwall force said a body "believed to be" Mr Lambert had been found. His next of kin have been told.

There are no suspicious circumstances, police said, adding that Mr Lambert's family thanked all those who have provided support at such a difficult time.