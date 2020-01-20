Police windscreen smashed by swede in Devon
- 20 January 2020
A police car's windscreen was smashed by a swede that was thrown from the side of the road.
The Armed Response Vehicle (ARV) was responding to a call when the vegetable was tossed at it on Hellevoetsluis Way in Torquay, Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the cost of the damage was about £500.
An officer from the ARV unit said those in the car at the time were "fine, but very annoyed", and couldn't attend the job they were called out to.
Police are continuing their enquiries into the incident, and have asked anyone with information to get in touch.
Another shift smashed 🧐 Joking aside - Some idiots think it is hilarious to throw Swedes at cars on the dual carriageway (Hellevoetsluis Way, Torquay)— Bike Cop (@50bikecop) January 19, 2020
This time was an ARV but could’ve been a member of public’s car. Log 821 of 19th Jan ‘20 refers. @DC_Police @BBCSpotlight pic.twitter.com/WPzgIPJdQ5
