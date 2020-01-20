Murder investigation launched into child's death

Image copyright Google Image caption A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a young child in the Holsworthy area

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a young child.

Devon and Cornwall Police was called to an address in the Holsworthy area of Devon on 7 January at about 15:20 GMT, the force announced earlier.

The woman, in her 20s, has been released on bail until 15 April.

Det Insp Stephanie Blundell said: "The death of any child is deeply traumatic and we would like to reiterate the importance of the family's privacy."

"We would also like to thank the local community for their cooperation during this inquiry."

Police have not disclosed the age of the child who died.