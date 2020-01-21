Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found in farm buildings in the village near Honiton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman found dead in a Devon village.

Katherine Bevan was found in farm buildings in Gittisham, near Honiton, on 3 January, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Officers said a murder investigation was launched after a post-mortem examination was carried out on the 53-year-old's body at the weekend.

A 26-year-old local man remains in custody.

Police did not confirm the cause of death but said her next of kin had been informed.

The investigation is being handled by officers from a major crime team based in Exeter, police said.

Officers appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.