Murder charge as body found on Devon horse-breeding farm

  • 22 January 2020
Combe Farm Arabian Horses sign
Image caption Katherine Bevan's body was found at Combe Farm Arabian Horses on 3 January

A man has been charged with murdering a woman found dead on a horse-breeding farm in Devon.

Katherine Bevan, 53, was found at Combe Farm Arabian Horses, in Gittisham, near Honiton, on 3 January.

Luigi Palmas, 26, of no fixed abode, is due to appear before Exeter Magistrates' Court later.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a murder investigation started after post-mortem tests were carried out on Ms Bevan's body at the weekend.

Police did not confirm the cause of her death but said her next-of-kin had been informed.

Officers also said Mr Palmas had also been charged with a further count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in connection with an incident in Exeter on Monday.

Combe Farm Arabian Horses breeds show and endurance horses.

