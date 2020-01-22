Image caption Jack and Jill Childcare in Torquay has now closed

A nursery worker being investigated for sexual offences against children has had bail extended for a second time.

The offences were allegedly committed within Jack and Jill Childcare in Torquay, Devon, during 2019.

An employee was arrested in July and more than 100 families who had children at the nursery have been contacted as part of the investigation.

The nursery has now closed after the owners resigned their Ofsted registration earlier this month.

The suspect had their bail extended in November, which was due to expire on 22 January but is continuing while the police apply for an extension while investigations continue.

Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police have applied for a further three-month bail extension which is currently with Her Majesty's Court and Tribunal Service for consideration.

"We expect a decision in early February. Until then, the suspect remains on police bail with strict conditions."