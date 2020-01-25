Image caption The fire has been declared as a major incident

Firefighters are tackling a major fire at a dry cleaning shop in Exeter.

The blaze at Johnsons the Cleaners on Cowley Bridge Road has affected transport routes in the city.

Police have closed the road and asked students at The University of Exeter to close their windows at nearby Duryard Halls, where 194 students live.

Network Rail has closed the track between Exeter St Davids and Tiverton Parkway near the fire.

Rail services to and from Exeter St David's station are affected.

Cowley Bridge Road is closed in both directions from Stoke Road to New North Road and the road is expected to remain closed for some time.