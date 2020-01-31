Image copyright Plymouth Hospitals NHS Trust Image caption Public Health England says vaping is 95% less harmful than smoking, although no long-term safety studies of vaping have been carried out

Health managers are considering whether to allow vaping in the grounds of Devon's largest hospital.

Derriford Hospital had banned all forms of smoking on its premises from 2016.

But the board of the NHS University Hospitals Plymouth is now rethinking the ban, after Public Health England (PHE) said vaping was 95% less harmful than smoking.

The plans would make the hospital "tobacco-free" instead of "smoke-free".

Image caption Vaping may be allowed in the grounds of Derriford Hospital, but smoking would remain banned

Derriford could also start issuing disposable e-cigarettes as part of its drive to cut levels of smoking.

PHE has said "when supported by a smoking cessation service, [vaping] helped smokers to quit tobacco altogether".

The plans would see the whole external site of the hospital becoming "vape-friendly" but signage will request people to avoid entrances and bus stops.

Painted lines and signs "will clearly define the point at which smokers are requested to extinguish their cigarettes" and where they can vape.

If accepted, the proposals would match the policy for Livewell Southwest, which runs facilities including South Hams Hospital, Tavistock Hospital, the Glenbourne Unit, and the local care centre at Mount Gould.