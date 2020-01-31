Image copyright Family picture Image caption Tom McConnachie was struck by Seaman's car and thrown 20 yards (18m) down the road

A drink-driver who killed a man and set fire to his car to hide the evidence has been jailed for 10 months.

Lewis Seaman, 29, from Plymouth, admitted intending to pervert the course of justice after the collision in February last year.

His burned-out car was found by police near Okehampton after the crash in Budshead Road, Plymouth.

Tom McConnachie, who was struck by Seaman's Kia, died of head injuries in hospital, Plymouth Crown Court heard.

He had been out with friends in Plymouth before getting a taxi back home early in the morning.

After getting out of the taxi he was struck by Seaman's car and was thrown 20 yards (18m) down the road.

Seaman also admitted being unfit to drive through drink, driving without insurance, causing personal injury and failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

He was disqualified from driving for three years and five months.

Mr McConnachie was described as "kind, thoughtful and caring" by his family and loved playing football.

Ali Rafati, for Seaman, said his client knew he had "torn a family apart" and had said in a letter to Judge Paul Darlow: "No punishment will be enough for what I have done."

Judge Darlow, sentencing, said the "hardest thing" for "hard-working and respectable" would be "having to live with the consequences of your actions".