Image caption Emergency crews were called to the converted house early on Wednesday morning

A fire at a residential property is being treated as suspected arson, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were alerted at around 04:30 GMT to the blaze on Oxford Street in Plymouth.

Three people have been taken to hospital - two are being treated for smoke inhalation and one for more serious injuries.

The three floor property was split into three flats, all of which were severely damaged by fire and smoke.

Image caption Smoke damage is visible on the exterior of the house in Oxford Street

Insp Andy Smith of Devon and Cornwall Police said it was an "isolated incident" which the police would be managing alongside other emergency services.

Fire crews confirmed that all people in the property had been accounted for.