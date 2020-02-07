Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption David Williams was found outside the Crown and Anchor pub in Brixham with a head injury

A man who was punched in the head outside a pub after after watching an England World Cup match died as result of his head injury, a coroner has ruled.

David Williams, 49, fell back and suffered the fatal injury while out in Brixham with a friend in the early hours of 29 June 2018.

He died four days later in hospital, Plymouth Coroner's Court heard.

Police said investigations into his death would remain "subject to review".

Image copyright Inpho Image caption The landlord said the CCTV at the Crown and Anchor pub was not working at the time of the incident.

Mark Newnham, the lead police investigator, said there had been two incidents - one outside the Three Elms pub and one outside the Crown and Anchor pub.

On 28 June, Mr Williams, from Brixham had been at The Three Elms with his daughter's partner to watch England play Belgium, and was the victim of an assault.

The inquest was shown CCTV footage of Mr Williams being punched outside the Three Elms pub by Alistair George, of Brixham, who was was jailed in April 2019 for four months for assault.

Mr Williams and his friend then continued to the Crown and Anchor pub, where a second altercation took place.

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Mr Williams' daughter Kate daughter drove her father to hospital

Mr Newnham said a group of males at the pub questioned about the incident had deleted messages at the time, and some of their phones had been lost.

He said there may have been more evidence if the messages and phones had not been lost.

Mr Newnham concluded there was insufficient evidence for a murder or manslaughter charge, or evidence of who threw the punch.

Dr Amanda Jeffery, a pathologist said the primary cause of death was a head injury and any alcohol consumed "would not have played any role in his death".