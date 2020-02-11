Bell to ring as the tide turns at Brixham

Image copyright Brixham Time and Tide Bell

A giant bell is set to be installed on a beach to signal the tide going in and out.

Volunteers have been raising money for the £20,000 bell which will be installed in Brixham, Devon.

The Time and Tide Bell has been given to the town as part of a national scheme to set up a series of bells around the coast.

The working group behind the project will apply to the Marine Management Organisation for a licence.

The bell will be attached to rocks on the shoreline at Breakwater Beach and be rung by a clapper moved by the tide.

Image copyright Brixham Time and Tide Bell Image caption A flag will be attached if the bell is submerged at extreme high tides to warn people it is there

Seven of the bells have already been installed around the country, with the first at Appledore in North Devon, and the idea came from Devon artist Marcus Vergette.

Torbay Council's planning committee approved the scheme on Monday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.