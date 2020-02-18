Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Darren McKie reached 130mph on the motorway and sped through villages at 100mph

A driver high on cocaine was chased by a convoy of police cars and a helicopter as he hit speeds of 130mph on the M5.

Darren McKie, 37, was chased for 40 minutes through Devon and Cornwall in a BMW convertible, Exeter Crown Court heard.

The former drug dealer was eventually cornered on a dead-end farm track.

He admitted drug-driving and dangerous driving and was jailed for a year and banned from driving for two years.

A blood test showed he had four times the legal level of cocaine in his body as well as traces of cannabis, the court heard.

McKie, of St Dennis in Cornwall, lost police during the first part of the pursuit in Bodmin but they caught up with him five hours later as he fled up the M5.

The court was told he had reached 130mph (209km/h) on the motorway and sped through villages at 100mph (160 km/h) during a 40-minute chase which took him back to the Devon and Cornwall border.

His route took him through Cullompton and Exeter and by the end he was being chased by a convoy of police cars and the force helicopter.

McKie was finally stopped after coming off the A30 near Okehampton and arrested on the farm track near Lifton.

Judge Robert Linford told him: "It is a miracle you did not collide with someone and kill them."