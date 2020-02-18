Image copyright Pete Libbey Image caption Witnesses say the lightning struck the house at about 20:30 GMT

A house has been set on fire by lightning, according to witnesses in Plymouth.

At least six fire engines attended the scene on Kirkwall Road, Crownhill, after the home was hit at about 20:30 GMT.

Pete Libbey, a local resident, said the lightning strike and fire was something he had "never seen before".

A funding page has already been set up to raise money for the owners of the property.