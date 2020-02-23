Image copyright Google Image caption Police have cordoned off the area of the car park while investigations take place

A three-year-old boy was injured when he was crushed between a Land Rover and another car in a supermarket car park.

The boy was taken to hospital "conscious and breathing" after the crash at Morrisons in Prince Charles Street, Exeter, said police.

Emergency crews were called at 13:30 GMT on Sunday after reports of an elderly driver hitting the boy.

Police have cordoned off the area of the car park while investigations take place.