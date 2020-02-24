Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption A judge said Jordan Row's actions were "appalling"

A man with "a propensity for violence" who attacked a 16-year-old boy with a fork has been jailed for three years.

Jordan Row, 38, of no fixed address, targeted the boy who was out with friends in Plymouth on 7 April.

Row previously pleaded guilty to wounding and claimed he had attacked the boy as he thought he was dealing drugs. However, prosecutors said there was no evidence to support this.

Judge James Townsend said Row's "gratuitous violence" was "appalling".

Plymouth Crown Court heard he approached a group of boys as they returned from playing football at 22:30 GMT.

He asked one of them "What are you looking at?" before grabbing the 16-year-old and attacking him with the fork, jurors were told.

Significant risk of violence

Row claimed the boys had invented a "web of lies" but admitted the injuries he had inflicted were "evident".

Prosecutors said Row had 35 previous convictions, and on two occasions his victims had parts of their noses and ears bitten off.

Judge Townsend said Row's mental health issues "undoubtedly turned you into someone who has a propensity for violence in particular situations" and meant he posed a "significant risk of violence for others in the future".

Row also admitted two counts of common assault on two other victims, as well as criminal damage to a car.

The judge described his actions as "wholly unacceptable and appalling".