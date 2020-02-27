Image caption John Treagood died on 9 February at the age of 84

Dozens of mourners attended the funeral of a man who was known for travelling around the south-west with his horse-drawn caravan.

Former university lecturer John Treagood died on 9 February aged 84.

He was a regular sight on lay-bys and roundabouts in Devon, Somerset and Cornwall after turning his back on "mainstream life" about 45 years ago to pursue a life on the road.

More than £8,000 was raised to pay for his funeral.

Image caption Mr Treagood had asked for any donations to be made to the charity World Horse Welfare

According to a Facebook group dedicated to Mr Treagood, instead of flowers he requested any donations be made to World Horse Welfare.

People attending the funeral at East Devon Crematorium in Whimple were asked to come in "bright and colourful" clothing.

It was live-streamed for those who were unable to attend.

In 2015, an online campaign was set up after Mr Treagood was left stranded after his horse died.

Supporters raised £9,500 to buy a new horse called Misty and a new wagon.

His friend Sasha Elson was given Misty after Mr Treagood's death and said the horse was "being well loved".