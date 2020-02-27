Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Ross Wyborn was found guilty of raping a woman in her home

A burglar who raped a young mother and assaulted her toddler daughter has been jailed for 10 years.

Ross Wyborn, 25, of Fore Street, Ilfracombe, denied but was found guilty of two counts of rape, assault and assault by battery of a child.

Exeter Crown Court heard the victim, who had got out of a bath after hearing Wyborn in her home, was so traumatised that she had to move out of the house.

Judge Timothy Rose said it was "any person's worst nightmare".

"You lied in every conceivable way" and "must be dealt with as a dangerous offender", he added.

Wyborn was also given a five-year extended licence, put on the sex offenders register for life and given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to stop him going into any lone female's home in the future.

Image copyright Google Image caption He was sentenced to 10 years in jail at Exeter Crown Court

He had been out of prison for less than six weeks when he broke into the house in Ilfracombe on 21 May last year.

The victim was in the bath after putting her two-year-old daughter to bed when she heard a sound on the stairs.

She was confronted by Wyborn on the landing, where he assaulted her and forced her to have sex with him.

The victim's daughter was woken by the noise of the assault and came out of her bedroom to see her mother being attacked.

He broke off the rape and threw the child into her room, before slamming the door and continuing to rape her mother.

He was high on cannabis and cocaine when he attacked the victim.

At his trial, the jury were played a recording of the victim's 999 call to the police which showed she was terrified, sobbing and hysterical.

Wyborn was already a registered sex offender with two convictions for under age sex and has nine previous convictions for burglary.