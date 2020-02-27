Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Ashley Drew was working for an illegal money lender

Two holidaymakers were tied up and threatened with an axe by a debt collector and his accomplice who raided the wrong address, a court has heard.

Ashley Drew smashed his way through the front door of the cottage in Welcombe, Devon, and demanded £3,000.

The 29-year-old and his accomplice - who has never been traced - wore balaclavas during the raid.

Drew admitted aggravated burglary and was jailed for six years and nine months at Exeter Crown Court.

The victims were on the first night of their holiday in September 2018.

Drew and the other attacker slapped a male victim around the face so hard it cut his ear, the court heard.

Drew, of Exeter Road, Exmouth, was working for an illegal money lender from the West Midlands and was recruited because he lived in Devon.

'Very fearful'

Police found the axe in the boot of his car after he was traced by DNA on the gaffer tape.

His phone showed he had been in Welcombe on the night of the attack.

Judge David Evans said: "The victims were both, very understandably, very fearful as you and the other man ransacked the house looking for a safe or any other location where cash may be hidden."

Richard Crabb, prosecuting, said two men wearing balaclavas burst in brandishing an axe and a metal crowbar.

They realised after a while they were in the wrong place but left the couple bound with gaffer tape, smashed their phones, and took their car keys to stop them getting away to raise the alarm.

It took the victims three hours to free themselves and go to a nearby house for help.

The court heard since the attack, the male victim had changed his work patterns and sought counselling because he was so frightened of going out at night.