A pupil at a secondary school in Devon has tested positive for coronavirus.

Churston Ferrers Grammar School confirmed the case and said the student was "getting all necessary support and advice from health services".

It is the second case of the virus in the county after another South Devon resident tested positive, Public Health England (PHE) said.

The number of cases in the UK rose by four to 40 on Monday.

Both Devon cases became infected while in northern Italy, Debra Lapthorne of PHE South West said.

She added: "Staff from PHE continue to support a secondary school in Torbay where one case attends.

"Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case."

The head teacher of Churston Ferrers Grammar School Kieran Earley said all people who had had contact with the person were being identified and would be contacted to advise whether they needed to exclude themselves from school and any other action which may be required.

Boris Johnson said people "should go about business as usual" at the moment, adding that the UK was "well prepared" and further details would be announced in the coming days and weeks.