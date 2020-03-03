Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the Exeter Road and Quay Road junction of the A379 in Teignmouth

A 78-year-old man has been killed in a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the crash at a junction on the A379 in Teignmouth, Devon, at about 14:40 GMT on Monday.

The driver of a gold Land Rover Freelander, from the Teignmouth area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old female driver of a Peugeot, from the Dawlish area, and her 93-year-old female passenger, from the Teignmouth area, suffered minor injuries.

Devon and Cornwall Police have asked for any witnesses or people with dashcam footage of the incident to contact officers.