Image caption Chelston Hall Surgery and Barton Surgery, both in Torquay, will be closed until at least 16 March

Two GP surgeries in Devon have been closed in a bid to "contain the current outbreak of coronavirus".

Chelston Hall Surgery and Barton Surgery, both in Torquay, said they were following advice from Public Health England.

Both surgeries will be closed until at least 16 March, but no further details have been given.

On Monday two people - including a secondary school pupil - became the first known coronavirus cases in Devon.

Up to a fifth of the workforce could be off sick during the peak of an epidemic in the UK, it has been warned.

The government is launching a major public health campaign urging people to wash their hands regularly

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Scotland has risen to three, bringing the total number of UK cases to 53.