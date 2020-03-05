Image copyright Police Image caption Joshua Garrett, Ben Bramall, Daniel Whitehead, Tony Size and Wayne Delbridge

Two members of a gang who dealt more than £1m of drugs have been jailed for the attempted murder of a man stabbed in the head.

The victim was in a car with rival drug dealers in Paignton, Devon in April 2018 when the vehicle was ambushed.

Joshua Garrett and Ben Bramall were found guilty of attempted murder at Exeter Crown Court and sentenced to 33 and 22 years in prison respectively.

Three other men were jailed for related offences, with one yet to be sentenced.

The 24-year-old victim, who was not part of the gang, needed brain surgery and suffered life-changing injuries.

'Huge enterprise'

The sentencing hearing was told how the gang was responsible for the majority of the cocaine and heroin markets in Torquay and surrounding areas.

Its operation saw drugs brought into Devon from Liverpool.

The ambush was planned on the occupants of a car who they believed was a rival gang from London attempting to muscle in on their territory

Sentencing Judge Peter Johnson told the men: "The scale of the enterprise was huge. It was comfortably over £1m and you had 100 to 150 customers a day.

"The rewards and risks were large, but so are the penalties"

The guilty men are:

Joshua Garrett, 30 of Asheldon Road, Torquay, convicted of attempted murder, admitted wounding with intent, robbery, and two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs - 33 years in jail.

Ben Bramall, 30 of Curlage Street, Paignton, convicted of attempted murder, admitted wounding with intent, robbery, and two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs - 28 years in jail.

Tony Size, 30, of Proctor Court, Bootle, convicted of wounding with intent and robbery, admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs - 19 and a half years in jail.

Daniel Whitehead, 30, of Union St, Torquay, convicted of wounding with intent and admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drugs - 10 years in jail.

James Barbut, 50, of Walkham Rise, Torquay, convicted of robbery, admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. To be sentenced next week.