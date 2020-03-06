Devon pedestrian killed on dual carriageway by Royal Mail lorry
- 6 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a Royal Mail lorry on a dual carriageway in Devon.
It happened in the early hours on the A30 eastbound carriageway, by the slip road for Exeter Airport.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed while a forensic examination took place. One lane remains closed.
Devon and Cornwall Police appealed for any witnesses to get in touch with officers.