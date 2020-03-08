Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Globe Hill near Exeter

A 54-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car.

The pedestrian was struck by a BMW 1 series at about 01:00 GMT and was pronounced dead at the scene, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash on Globe Hill in Woodbury, Devon.

The force has appealed for any witnesses to the crash or people who may have dashcam footage to contact them.