Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption David Finch was jailed for assaulting a three-year-old girl in a supermarket

An 81-year-old "predatory paedophile" has been jailed for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl in a supermarket.

Derek Finch exposed himself in front of the girl who was next to an ice cream cabinet in an Iceland in Honiton, Devon.

Exeter Crown Court heard he spoke to the girl and turned her head so she could see.

Sentencing Finch to two years and four months in prison, Judge David Evans said he was a "predatory paedophile".

Judge Evans said: "This was the predatory behaviour of a paedophile and is obviously of great concern.

"I have read the mother's victim personal statement.

"She has been left feeling angry at how you behaved and incredibly anxious, as any parent would in that situation."

Toy shop

Finch, of Alfington, near Ottery St Mary, admitted sexual assault on a child, two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

The court heard Finch had a previous conviction for sexually assaulting a child in a toy shop in Honiton.

Kelly Scrivener, prosecuting, said the new offences took place in the shop on 28 December, but police were only able to trace one of the children involved.

Finch's first offence involved a toddler who was out shopping with her mother. He was seen on CCTV following them and touching himself over his clothing.

Shortly afterwards he approached a three-year-old girl who had momentarily left her mother to look at the ice cream cabinet.

The court heard he spoke to her while touching himself and moved so he was right next to her. He then exposed himself while moving the child's head.

Peter Seigne, defending, said Finch had caring responsibilities for his wife and would struggle to serve any jail sentence because of his age.