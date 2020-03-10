Image copyright Toni Underhill Image caption Toni Underhill said she was "shocked" at finding the eight animals in the street in Paignton

A woman turned temporary sheep-herder after seeing an unattended flock wandering in a street.

Toni Underhill, 22, was on her way to work when eight sheep and lambs strolled past her on Queen Elizabeth Drive in Paignton on Tuesday morning.

Her father, Steven Underhill, said she herded them into a nearby garden and penned them in to prevent them wandering on to the main road.

A local farmer later collected the animals.

Although she had had no formal livestock training, Mr Underhill said his daughter "wasn't going to leave them".

One of the animals went into the garden of its own accord and she managed persuade the rest to follow, he said.

"She then phoned me and said: 'There's sheep out here'," Mr Underhill added.

His daughter was a "bit shocked" he said, adding that all she could think of was "I'm going to be late for work".