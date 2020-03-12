Image copyright Google Image caption Three people suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening in Sainsbury's car park

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in a car park.

Police were called to reports a vehicle had hit pedestrians at Sainsbury's in Hill Barton Road, Pinhoe, Exeter, at about 17:00 GMT.

A male and a female suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening. A police officer was also hurt.

The 30-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and assaulting a police officer.

A cordon remains in place at the scene while inquiries are continue.