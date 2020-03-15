Image copyright BF Image caption Sailings from Plymouth and Portsmouth are affected by the cancellations

Brittany Ferries has cancelled a number of its services in response to the "global coronavirus pandemic".

Sailings from Plymouth and Portsmouth to France and Spain on the cruise-ferry Pont-Aven have been cancelled until April.

All services between Portsmouth and Le Havre, and Plymouth to Santander, will also stop temporarily.

The company said the virus had forced it to "consolidate" its services while responding to "government advice".

The Pont-Aven is Brittany Ferries' largest vessel, carrying up to 2,400 passengers and 650 cars.

Sailings between Plymouth and Roscoff, and Portsmouth and Santander not using the Pont-Aven remain unaffected.

A number of routes between Ireland, France and Spain are also cancelled.

Brittany Ferries said: "The measures we have taken are designed to ensure sufficient crew are available to operate as many services as possible, while responding to government advice for travellers visiting Ireland and Spain."

It said it would be in contact with passengers affected by the changes.

Services are operating as normal between: