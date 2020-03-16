Former Devon council leader's assault trial starts

Image caption The court heard accusations Mr Greenslade tried to kiss a woman and put his hand down her trousers

The trial has begun of a politician accused of indecently assaulting two women and sexually assaulting another.

Brian Greenslade, 71, appeared at Exeter Crown Court earlier.

The former Devon County Council leader denies indecently assaulting two women between 1 January 1994 and 30 December 1995.

Mr Greenslade, from Barnstaple, also denies sexually assaulting a third woman between 1 June 2005 and 30 January 2006.

The prosecution said three women lodged complaints of sexual assault against Mr Greenslade following an internal Devon County Council investigation.

Mr Greenslade reportedly tried to kiss one woman and put his hand down her trousers, the prosecution said.

Two other claims made against him involved the former county council leader allegedly touching a woman's breast, the court heard.

In all three cases the politician and accountant was in a position of authority, Exeter Crown Court was told.

Two of the women came into contact with Mr Greenslade through council business and one had contact with him via work.

The court also heard he had served as a county and district councillor for many years and been an active member of the Liberal Democrat party.

The trial continues.