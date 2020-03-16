Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption James Barbut was jailed for five and a half years

A gang member who helped ambush a group of rival drug dealers has been jailed.

James Barbut, 50, helped set up an attack in Paignton, Devon, which led to a man being stabbed in the head in 2018.

Barbut, of Walkham Rise in Torquay, was found guilty of robbery and had previously admitted two drugs charges at Exeter Crown Court.

He was jailed for five and a half years and banned from driving for two years after his release.

Two other men were jailed on 5 March for the attempted murder of a 24-year-old man who was left with life changing injuries after he was stabbed in the head.

Three other members of the same gang were jailed for related offences.

'Violence inevitable'

The victim was not a drug dealer, but had gone to Torbay with two friends from London who were members of a county lines gang who go by the name Rico, the court heard.

Barbut pretended to change sides to the south London-based gang and was driving the three men around when he arranged for them to be robbed by his fellow gang members.

Judge Peter Johnson said Barbut's role in the crime was "pivotal" by taking the victims to a pre-arranged location and unlocking the doors of the car.

"I do not sentence you on the basis that you knew that serious injury was going to be caused, but you knew the Rico group would be robbed of their mobile phones and some violence was inevitable," he added.