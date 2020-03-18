Image copyright Google Image caption A worker lost two fingers and had another reattached after the at Harrier LLC's Newton Abbot factory in 2017

A printing company has lost an appeal against a £98,000 fine it was ordered to pay after three of a worker's fingers were severed.

Neil Williams, 44, lost the ring and middle finger of one hand while working at Harrier LLC's factory in Newton Abbot in 2017.

The third finger was sewn back on, Exeter Magistrates' Court heard.

Rejecting Harrier's appeal, Judge David Evans said the firm had fallen "far short" of "appropriate standards".

The fine was imposed by Exeter Magistrates' Court earlier this year, after Harrier pleaded guilty to failing to ensure the safety of an employee.

Harrier accepted it had made failings, but appealed against the size of the fine on the basis they were neither "serious nor systemic".

'Clear unprotected risk'

The company makes personalised gifts including cards and photos with trimmed edges.

Mr Williams was injured as he changed a template on a corner-cutting machine, despite never having received proper training, the court heard.

He was never told to turn off the machine when changing the template, which happened weekly for more three years.

The court was told Mr Williams was trained to use the machine by an employee who was not qualified to do so.

This was later signed off by someone who was qualified, but had never actually trained him.

The risk assessment and operating procedures for the machine were also out of date during the period, the court heard.

Judge Evans said the case was one of "higher culpability" and there had been a "clear unprotected risk" on more than 140 occasions.

"The breach continued over a long period of time and they failed to put in place standards which are recognised in the industry," he said.

"That amounts to not merely falling short, but falling far short of the appropriate standards," he added.

An additional £6,757.50 in costs was imposed on the company at the original hearing.

Judge Evans ordered them to pay a further £2,184 in costs at the appeal.