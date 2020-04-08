Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Tyler Peck was found dead at his mother's house in Salcombe in 2019

A boy died after taking a fatal amount of prescription drugs, a coroner has found.

Tyler Peck, 15, was found dead at his mother's home the morning after a drugs binge on 2 February last year.

Holly Strawbridge, 34, of Salcombe in Devon, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for supplying the drugs, and for two counts of child cruelty.

Coroner Ian Arrow held the inquest on a "rather unusual" conference call, due to social distancing measures in place.

A post-mortem examination recorded the level of gabapentin in Tyler's blood as more than 40mg per litre, as well as 0.15mg per litre of morphine, the inquest was told.

It described the level of gabapentin - a drug used to prevent seizures and some types of pain - as "very high", lying within the range of "acute overdose".

The teenager's morphine levels could cause death in "naive users or individuals with limited tolerance to opiate drugs", the inquest heard.

He also had codeine, MDMA, MDA, diazepam, and alcohol in his blood.

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Holly Strawbridge had denied child cruelty and supplying a Class A drug

In his evidence to the inquest, Det Con Mike Lugger said Tyler had issues with both drug and alcohol addiction during his life.

"Over a period of years, Holly [Strawbridge] has actively supported her son in consuming alcohol, and both illicit and prescribed drugs," he said.

"Holly should have been the one person that Tyler could rely on to protect him from harm, but this was not the case."

Mr Arrow concluded Tyler died as a result of morphine and gabapentin toxicity.