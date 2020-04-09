Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Teignmouth road in Shaldon

A 39-year-old man has been killed in a crash between a motorcycle and a bin lorry.

The crash happened on Teignmouth Road in Shaldon, Devon, at about 13:10 BST on Tuesday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead when emergency services attended the scene near Labrador Bay car park.

Police said officers would like to speak to the male driver of a silver convertible sports car which was said to have its roof down.