Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Police have been patrolling roads and popular areas in Devon and Cornwall

A family have been sent home by police after driving nearly 200 miles (322 km) to go fishing, despite restrictions being in place due to coronavirus.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the family from London was discovered near Torquay at about 05:00 BST.

Control room supervisor Mike Newton said they were fined and "escorted out of Devon", adding: "I shall refrain from further comment."

The government advice is to stay at home and away from others.

It repeated messages against holiday travel and to only go outside for food, health reasons or work where essential ahead of the Easter weekend.

Skip Twitter post by @mike55213 05:16, #Torquay. Officers locate a family from London who have driven overnight for a spot of fishing 🎣. Escorted out of Devon, and adults issued with fines. I shall refrain from further comment. — Mike Newton (@mike55213) April 12, 2020 Report

On Friday Steve Darling, leader of Torbay Council said "For once this Easter we are asking visitors to stay away, to follow the government guidance and keep with social distancing.

"Our beautiful bay will still be here once we have tackled this awful virus and we hope to see you then."

Police have been patrolling beauty spots and roads into Devon and Cornwall over the weekend.

They have issued warnings saying the patrols are continuing on Sunday and "legislation will be enforced".