Image copyright Johnathon Whittaker Image caption Johnathon and his partner Christine have been inundated with requests for the plaques

A wood carver has been donating his time to hand carve plaques to show appreciation for NHS staff.

Johnathon Whittaker, 45 and from Plymstock, Devon, is donating the sculptures - showing the NHS logo with the "S" represented by the Superman symbol - to 67 hospitals.

He said if his designs made staff feel "more appreciated at the end of a long shift, it's the least I can do".

The Royal Devon and Exeter Foundation Trust has already unveiled its plaque.

Mr Whittaker, who is a full-time self-employed wood carver and sculptor, said he and his partner Christine, who has been helping him with the admin, got more than 4,000 requests for the plaques from NHS staff which have been consolidated into deliveries for 67 hospitals.

"We'd like to thank Johnathon and Christine for the beautiful wood carving they donated to the hospital," a Royal Devon and Exeter Foundation Trust (RD&E FT) spokesman said.

"Following quarantine, it's now sitting proudly in our main reception for all to see."

Image copyright RD&E Foundation Trust Image caption The Royal Devon and Exeter Foundation Trust thanked Mr Whittaker for the plaque

After carving the first plaque for friends who work at Derriford Hospital, the sculptor posted his idea on social media and got "350,000 hits" within a week.

"We were out doing the Thursday evening clap for the NHS about two weeks ago and I thought I should carve something for them."

He said he would donate a plaque to any hospital that got in touch.

Axminster Tools is among the string of companies which have donated materials and tools, plus PR, admin, postage and packaging help.

Image copyright Johnathon Whittaker Image caption The plaques are to show NHS staff appreciation for what they do

When the plaques are finished and ready to be delivered to the hospitals, they are quarantined for 72 hours before being unveiled to help avoid contamination, the sculptor said.

Mr Whittaker is also trying to create a design for care homes.