Image caption Police were called to a farm near Buckfastleigh in Devon

A teenage girl has died in what police said "appears to have been a tragic accident" involving a quad bike.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to a farm near Buckfastleigh in Devon at about 19:00 BST on 13 April.

A 13-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene and a "quad bike was located nearby", the force said.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.