Image caption The majority of the assaults have been against police officers

Key workers in Devon and Cornwall have been assaulted 99 times while working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Devon and Cornwall Police said its officers had been assaulted 87 times, and other essential workers had been targeted on 12 occasions.

Police said assaults included people being coughed and sneezed at as well as physical attacks.

Earlier this week a woman was jailed for six months for spitting blood into the face of a police officer in Exeter.

A new campaign is being launched by the police, ambulance service and local authorities called #unacceptable.

Other incidents include care staff in Torbay being verbally abused as "spreaders of death" due to unfounded fears they may be spreading the virus.

Highways staff have also been abused in Devon whilst carrying out road repairs.

'Abhorrent'

Chief Constable Shaun Sawyer said: "Assaults on any of these vital key workers are unacceptable.

"Spitting, coughing or in any way spreading or threatening to spread Covid-19 to anyone is intolerable and especially so to someone who is giving their all during a public health emergency.

"Assault of this kind on any member of the public is abhorrent."

Ken Wenman, chief executive of South Western Ambulance Service, said: "We support whatever action is necessary to ensure our staff can continue to protect our staff from harm, and ensure those responsible for such attacks are prosecuted."