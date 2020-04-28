Coronavirus: Royal Navy submarine lockdown party captain sacked
A submarine captain who allowed his crew to hold a barbeque party during the Covid-19 lockdown has been sacked.
Commander John Lewis, captain of nuclear powered hunter-killer submarine HMS Trenchant, allowed the party at Devonport dockyard in Plymouth.
A video shared on social media showed the crew dancing and laughing on the dockside after the submarine returned to the town for repairs.
The captain has been relieved of his command following a Royal Navy probe.
Naval sources told the BBC that Cdr Lewis had been advised both by his senior officers on shore and some of his own officers on the submarine not to go ahead with the party.
A senior defence source said it was one of a number of instances that had undermined trust and credibility in his command.
Cdr Lewis will remain in the Royal Navy but will be assigned another role.