Man in his 80s dies in Plymouth house fire
- 9 May 2020
A man in his 80s has died in a house fire in Devon.
Emergency services attended the property on Beaconfield Road, Plymouth at 11:13 BST on Friday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second person was taken to Derriford hospital for smoke inhalation.
His death is not being treated as suspicious but an investigation is ongoing, Devon and Cornwall Police said.