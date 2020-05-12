Image copyright Nick Irving Image caption Police raided a property in Ide near Exeter

Four people have been arrested in a drugs raid at a former rectory in a village.

Police raided a property in Ide in Devon on Monday and seized thousands of pounds worth of suspected Class A drugs, cash and firearms.

Two men, aged 25 and 66, were arrested on suspicion of Class A drug supply offences and money laundering. Two others were arrested for related offences.

The four men remain in custody.

Following the arrests, further searches were made at properties across the UK in connection with the investigation.

Image copyright Nick Irving Image caption Officers searched bins, streams and fields in Ide

Village residents said the property raided used to be the family home of the village's former vicar, but has been rented out for the past few months.

They claim there have been a number of suspicious movements by people in cars and on foot in the area.

One said: "The police said it had been a bit like the Wild West here on Monday evening.

"A drugs dog was brought in to search the property, gardens, outbuilding and other local spots."

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said inquiries were continuing on Tuesday.