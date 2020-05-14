Image copyright Getty Images Image caption "It's absolutely key to have proper testing, contact tracing and then isolating," says Dr Lucy-Jane Davis from the British Medical Association (BMA)

A leading doctor has said the decision to ease lockdown restrictions without proper testing was "terrifying".

Dr Lucy-Jane Davis, chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) in the South West, said some people had waited more than 10 days for results.

"It's absolutely key to have proper testing, contact tracing and then isolating," she said.

The Department for Health and Social Care said it was determined to make testing "fast and simple".

Dr Davis said the prospect of people travelling without contact-tracing and proper isolation measures in place was "frankly terrifying".

"It's worrying for everybody that things like this are happening," she said

"We will see deaths."

'It all seems farcical really'

Image copyright Rosie Toom Image caption Rosie Toom is still waiting for her test results 10 days on

Rosie Toom is a self-employed foot practitioner from Dawlish in Devon who was first tested on 3 May after developing symptoms.

More than 10 days later she's still waiting for the results.

"Many of my clients are now ringing and having problems because they're all elderly and infirm," said Ms Toom.

"It just seems to make a mockery of the whole situation.

"When they can't get any results back to you it all seems farcical really," she added.

Image caption Dr Lucy-Jane Davis says tests are important for giving authorities information

According to Dr Davis, the test is only about 70% accurate, but is still important because it gives authorities information about what's going on in the population.

"If you have symptoms of Covid-19 you should be self-isolating, and actually probably even if you have a negative test result.

"Really the gold standard, and where we should be aiming across the board, is to test, trace and then isolate - giving really good advice on how to isolate and make it safe across the population.

"The test is only really a part of that and we haven't got that into gear yet," she added.

The government said it was aiming to return results within 48 hours for tests taken at dedicated sites, and within 72 hours for home tests.

'We're all a little bit frightened'

Image copyright Roselyne Hue Image caption "It's such a worry," says Roselyne Hue from Cornwall

Roselyne Hue said that while her experience at the testing centre was "very good", no-one seems to know when she is likely to get her results.

Ms Hue, from Calstock in Cornwall, had her test on Sunday afternoon, but while chasing up the results was told there's a "huge backlog", and they had no idea when the results would be available.

"It's such a worry - this has become such a concern we're all a little bit frightened.

"To the health department I would say: 'Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity of having this test done, but it's not worth very much to me if I don't get the results,'" she added.

The Department of Health said it does not have regional breakdowns available for testing in the south west at the moment, and could not provide details on the average wait time, or the number of inconclusive test results.

"As we tackle this virus we are determined to make it fast and simple for all eligible people who need a test to get a test," the department said.