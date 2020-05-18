Image copyright Google Image caption Daniel Adametz died at the scene of the crash on the A377 near Hookway Cross in Crediton

A man has been arrested over the death of a motorcyclist in a crash.

Daniel Adametz, 22, was killed in a collision with a car on the A377 in Crediton, Devon, at about 17:45 BST on 7 May.

A 27-year-old from Exeter was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, police said. He has been released under investigation.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward.