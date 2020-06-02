Image caption Ben Howard says he was inspired by small-scale farming projects in Cornwall and Ireland

Rock star Ben Howard wants to "grow a communal farm" along with a public football pitch, skate bowl, play area and a workshop for hire.

Howard, who won two Brit awards in 2013, said he wanted to "encourage growth and opportunity" with the project near Bantham in south Devon.

The plans for The Yard on three acres of derelict land owned by Howard have had more than 180 letters of support.

They are due to be considered by South Hams District Council in June.

Image copyright IDK Image caption Impression of how The Yard could look with spaces for yoga, cinema, exhibitions and also surfboard production. Pictures have been redacted by the local authority

Howard, who was brought up in the area, is working with a project leader on the site next to Osbourne Farm.

As well as an all-weather football pitch, The Yard would have spaces for yoga, cinema, exhibitions and also surfboard production, they said.

They also want to "grow a communal farm for people to grow vegetables and cut flowers" with a "dream to be off-grid by 2030".

Howard said he had been inspired by small-scale farming projects in Cornwall and Ireland "which can be very important in developing a positive local outlook and social identity".

He is a supporter of the organic farming community at Moy Hill, in County Clare, Ireland.

Image copyright IDK Image caption The derelict site could offer young people work and recreation

"I grew up in Totnes and started surfing at a young age which inevitably in the South Hams meant trips to Bantham week in, week out," he said.

"There are people I have surfed with at Bantham for the best part of 20 years and I still only know their first names.

"The truth of today's modern working world in the countryside setting is that many young professionals work from home in isolation, to the detriment of community and also of creativity.

"I think there is a great opportunity to create spaces where the interaction of ideas and the crossover of recreation and work can benefit everyone."

Image copyright IDK Image caption Supporters include the principal of the local secondary school who called it a "fantastic opportunity"

He said he was still very fond of the Bantham area and split his time between Devon and Ibiza, where he had set up a small orchard "inspired by a growing culture of small scale farming".

He said most young people were tempted to move away from the area because of the lack of opportunities.

"If we can run a small scale business that provides those opportunities in a safe place then it will be a great success," he said.

"There seems to be a great demand for the activities we are proposing," he said.

Supporters include the principal of the local secondary school, who called it a "fantastic opportunity" and a local GP who said it could have a "hugely positive effect on mental health".

One objection has been received so far about possible traffic congestion on the lane approaching the site, which is 750m (820 yards) from the A379.

South Hams Council said it would not comment on applications that were still in the planning process.

Howard was unavailable for further comment.