A man who traumatised a woman by sexually assaulting her on a packed train has been given a 10-month suspended jail sentence.

Sebastian Sienko admitted pressing himself against his victim while on a train from Exeter to Exmouth in December.

Sienko, 40, carried out the sex assault over a period of 20 minutes.

At Exeter Crown Court, Judge Timothy Rose said it would cause the victim "long-lasting anxiety".

Sienko, a trawlerman from Exmouth, had been under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he carried out the attack on 27 December.

The court heard how Sienko had taken advantage of a packed carriage to target the woman. He pressed his groin against her as he mimicked having sex with her and touched her between her legs.

The victim, a young health worker, suffered a seizure the next day and was only able to report the attack six days later, the court heard.

'Shocked and frightened'

Michael Williams QC, prosecuting, said the attack had left her so frightened of trains she had sought a job closer to home.

Warren Robinson QC, defending, said Sienko had handed himself in to police and showed remorse throughout his interview with officers.

Judge Rose told Sienko his actions had caused the young woman "ongoing" issues.

"She was so shocked and frightened by what you were doing that she was frozen with fear and was unable to react by challenging you," the judge said.

Sienko, whose sentence was suspended for two years, has been put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.