Image copyright Family handout Image caption The IOPC is investigating Simeon Francis's death in custody in Torquay last month

A police force has referred itself to an independent watchdog after a video emerged of a man saying "I can't breathe" while being arrested.

The family of Simeon Francis believe excessive force was used by Devon and Cornwall Police in the arrest in Exeter in July 2019, said a family spokesman.

Mr Francis, 35, died in a police cell in Torquay in May after again being arrested by the same police force.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will investigate.

The IOPC is also investigating the death in custody of Mr Francis.

Mr Francis, a black man who has a 10-year-old child, moved to Torquay from Birmingham 16 years ago.

Image copyright Francis family Image caption The Devon and Cornwall force said it had received "no complaint in relation to the arrest prior to this point"

The video from July 2019 shows Mr Francis being pushed against a wall by officers and brought to the ground.

He is heard saying "I can't breathe" as he is held down, with one officer apparently putting his knee on his back.

One onlooker is heard asking: "Do you really need that many officers on him?"

An officer asks Mr Francis to calm down and "work with us" and after about 13 minutes he is carried into a police van.

Mr Francis was arrested again on 20 May this year in Cowley Bridge Road, Exeter and taken to Torquay police station where he was later pronounced dead after feeling "seriously unwell", said police.

Image copyright Police Image caption Mr Francis was pronounced dead in his cell on 20 May

Birmingham community activist Desmond Jaddoo, who is assisting the family and acting as their spokesman, said: "This video raises concerns of the actual treatment of Mr Francis by Devon and Cornwall Police.

"It has caused his family further and extreme distress during this difficult time."

The force said in a statement that the video of the arrest from last July related to a recall to jail and Mr Francis had been "returned safe and well to prison".

The complaint about that arrest, received on 17 June, would be "assessed and is subject to a voluntary referral to the IOPC".

It said: "The force has received no complaint in relation to the arrest prior to this point.

"The independent IOPC investigation relating to the death of Simeon Francis in police custody on May 20, 2020, remains ongoing and Devon and Cornwall Police continue to co-operate fully with that investigation."