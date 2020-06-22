PC accused of sexual relationships 'a disgrace'

Image copyright Cornwall Live Image caption Former Devon & Cornwall Police employee Richard Hosken-Johns did not attend the hearing

A police constable accused of having sexual relationships with two vulnerable women he met through his work has been described at a misconduct hearing as "a disgrace to the uniform".

Richard Hosken-Johns, a former response officer in Helston, Cornwall has denied the allegations.

One victim told the hearing that what happened was "consensual", but that "I can now see that he homed in on me".

Mr Hosken-John, who has resigned from the force, did not attend the hearing.

He is also accused of having sex while on duty with a third woman. The alleged incidents happened between September 2012 and January 2018.

Mr Hosken-Johns had written to the chair saying he did not want to engage with the misconduct process.

The first alleged victim was vulnerable when they met and had told professional standards investigators that he knew she was having a "hard time", the hearing at Devon & Cornwall Police headquarters was told.

"He would come to my home two or three times a week, mostly while he was on duty."

Image copyright Google

The second alleged victim had experienced domestic violence and was being treated for mental health problems when they met, the hearing was told.

She told professional standards investigators that he knew she "was unwell".

Mark Ley-Morgan, the lawyer representing Devon and Cornwall Police, described Mr Hosken-Johns as "a disgrace to the uniform".

The hearing was told it was important the proceeding went ahead to "maintain confidence in the police service" and avoid any public perception that officers who failed to meet the expected standards were able to avoid scrutiny by resigning.

Mr Hosken-Johns had told the investigation into his conduct there were various explanations for the time spent at the houses.

He said he was suffering with PTSD and had stayed at one of the addresses while feeling "unwell and light-headed" during a shift.

The hearing continues.